LHC Summons Woman Who Had Accused Babar Azam Of Rape

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM

LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape

Court observers if plaintiff does not want to proceed with case, it should be dismissed

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned a woman who had accused national cricketer and former Pakistan Captain Babar Azam of rape.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural passed the order on a plea challenging a court order to register a case of alleged rape against Babar Azam.

The court directed the investigation officer to write and present the woman’s statement on the next date of hearing.

Justice Ghural remarked, “If the plaintiff does not want to proceed with the case, it should be dismissed,”.

The woman had leveled allegations of rape, harassment, blackmail and extortion against former captain Babar Azam while the cricketer maintained that the allegations are baseless and an attempt is being made to damage his reputation.

Babar Azam asked the court to annul the decision of the Additional Sessions Judge.

It may be mentioned here that a girl named Hamiza Mukhtar while holding a press conference in November 2020, had accused Babar Azam of living in Babar Azam's neighborhood, that both of them had been studying in the same school, that the cricketer had cheated on her in love, that he had promised to marry her in 2010, but whenever she demanded marriage, she was tortured, that both families were not ready for the marriage, and that Babar Azam ultimately refused.

