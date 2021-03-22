LHC suspends trial court’s order against Pakistan’s Skipper Babar Azam

(@fidahassanain)

The Pakistan Captain through his counsel has asked the court to suspend the order of the trial court regarding registration of FIR against him over allegations of Hameeza Mukhtar which he says are baseless.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) Good news for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended trial court’s order regarding registration of First Information Report (FIR) against him in a case of harassment.

A LHC single bench has passed the order on appeal of Babar Azam challenging trial court’s order in which the police was directed to register FIR against him over charges of harassing a woman namely Hameeza Mukhtar.

Babar Azam’s counsel argued earlier that he played for Pakistan and devoted his life for the good image of the country. He informed the court that he won many international awards in cricket The counsel said that he was currently serving as Captain of Pakistan team while the order of registration of FIR against him was given merely on the allegations of complainant Hameeza Mukhtar without hearing him. He asked the court to suspend the order.

After hearing the arguments, the court suspended the order of registration of FIR against Hameeza Mukhtar.

Hameeza Mukhtar had earlier alleged that she constantly received “threatening messages” from different mobile numbers on WhatsApp as some unknown persons threatened her.

She had alleged that they had also blackmailed her that they would upload her objectionable pictures and videos upload [them] on social media. The woman approached FIA to trace the unknown numbers and it was transpired that one of the numbers was registered in the name of Mohammad Babar Azam. FIA also submitted the same report to the court.

Following the investigation, Maryam Ahmed, Muhammad Babar and Salme BB were served notices to join FIR’s inquiry proceedings to record their version, said the report, adding that only one Ahmed appeared before the FIA who also denied that she did not knew the petitioner and that she never sent any abusive message to her.

According to the report, Ahmed had stated that she would provide her mobile phone for technical analysis but she failed to do so.

Babar Azam has not appeared before the court and his brother Faisal Azam appeared, pleading the court to wait for some time as Babar would record his statement soon.