Liam Livingstone ruled out of rest of Test series

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against Pakistan with a right knee injury.

He will return to the UK on Tuesday and commence rehab with the English and Wales Cricket board (ECB) and Lancashire medical teams respectively, a spokesman of England cricket said on Monday.

At this stage, England have yet to make a decision to call up a replacement.

