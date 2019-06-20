Liaqat Bagh Karate centre wins first DC Karate championship

Liaqat Bagh Karate centre team has won the first Deputy Commissioner Karate championship here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Liaqat Bagh Karate centre team has won the first Deputy Commissioner Karate championship here on Thursday.

According to details, 13 teams of the Rawalpindi region participated in the championship held at Jhelum sports complex.

In final, Liaquat Bagh Karate centre defeated the Jhelum Sports complex teams and got first position while Shahbaz Sharif Sports complex got third position.

General secretary Jhelum Karate Association, Ajmal Khan who was the guest of honor at closing Ceremony distributed medals, shield and trophies among the winners.