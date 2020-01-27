Liaquat House wins FPS Premier League with 1632 points

Foundation Public School (FPS) Premier League was won by Liaquat House with 1632 points followed by Jinnah House with 1589 and Iqbal House which bagged third place with 1527 points

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Foundation Public school (FPS) Premier League was won by Liaquat House with 1632 points followed by Jinnah House with 1589 and Iqbal House which bagged third place with 1527 points.

FPS Premier League was played in Karachi's PSB National Coaching Center, said a statement on Monday.

Managing Director FPS Raza Kamal Minhas, Founder Principals Yasmin Minhas and Sabiha Muhammad attended the awards ceremony. The matches of Cricket, Football, Basketball, Badminton, Throwball, Athletics, Table Tennis and Tug of War were played in the league.

Liaquat House Captain Zara Hassan, Mohammad Harris and Arsal Taufiq were given winning trophy while awards were distributed among other players. Rehman Minhas, Pakistan Women cricket team players KainatImtiaz, Aisha Naeem, Dianna Baig, Sadiya Iqbal, Anam Amin and FPS senior sports manager Murad Hussain distributed the medals.