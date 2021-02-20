UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liensberger In Slalom Pole, Shiffrin Fourth

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:34 PM

Liensberger in slalom pole, Shiffrin fourth

In-form Austrian Katharina Liensberger notched up the fastest time on the first of two legs of the women's slalom at the world ski championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Saturday

Cortina d'Ampezzo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :In-form Austrian Katharina Liensberger notched up the fastest time on the first of two legs of the women's slalom at the world ski championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Saturday.

Liensberger, who has already won parallel gold and giant slalom bronze in Cortina, clocked 48.48sec down the steep and direct Druscie course.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova was second, at 0.30sec, before a big gap to Switzerland's Wendy Holdener in third (+1.24).

American Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth, at 1.

30sec, in her quest for a fourth medal of these champs after combined gold, giant slalom silver and super-G bronze.

Only Slovenian Ana Bucik, Switzerland's Camille Rast, Germany's Lena Duerr and Asa Ando on Japan got within 2sec of Lienseberger.

The demanding piste caused a number of casualties, among them Swiss racer Michelle Gisin, Italian Federica Brignone, American Paula Moltzan and Austrian Katharina Huber.

The second leg is scheduled for 1230 GMT.

Related Topics

World Germany Japan Switzerland Women Gold Silver Bronze

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Bilateral Exercises With Ru ..

19 minutes ago

FDA to auction 532 plots on March 3-4

2 minutes ago

DS visits railways' education, health set-ups in K ..

2 minutes ago

Romania makes homeless a vaccine priority

2 minutes ago

More "Miyawaki" forests to be developed to fight a ..

2 minutes ago

Four for Osaka: How Naomi's Grand Slams were won

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.