Liensberger in slalom pole, Shiffrin fourth

Cortina d'Ampezzo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :In-form Austrian Katharina Liensberger notched up the fastest time on the first of two legs of the women's slalom at the world ski championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Saturday.

Liensberger, who has already won parallel gold and giant slalom bronze in Cortina, clocked 48.48sec down the steep and direct Druscie course.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova was second, at 0.30sec, before a big gap to Switzerland's Wendy Holdener in third (+1.24).

American Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth, at 1.

30sec, in her quest for a fourth medal of these champs after combined gold, giant slalom silver and super-G bronze.

Only Slovenian Ana Bucik, Switzerland's Camille Rast, Germany's Lena Duerr and Asa Ando on Japan got within 2sec of Lienseberger.

The demanding piste caused a number of casualties, among them Swiss racer Michelle Gisin, Italian Federica Brignone, American Paula Moltzan and Austrian Katharina Huber.

The second leg is scheduled for 1230 GMT.