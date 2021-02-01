Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakistan men’s National Cricket Team

Lifebuoy is well known as a popular hygiene and hand washing brand, and entered the new year with a year-long agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to promote good hygiene practices

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Feb, 2021) Lifebuoy is well known as a popular hygiene and hand washing brand, and entered the new year with a year-long agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to promote good hygiene practices.

On January 19th 2021, with the aim to enhance awareness around hand hygiene, the two giant companies inked a year long agreement at the National Stadium. This partnership brings with it hope that Lifebuoys message of how essential handwashing is as one of the ways to avoid contracting the virus can reach many more people, who are cricket fans. The partnership is a smart one as cricket is the country’s favourite sport and can thereby play a major role in controlling the infection.

Hand hygiene has been the top priority in recent times and to ensure it’s followed on the field, PCB and Lifebuoy will partner with Pakistan men’s team’s at home matches during the one-year period during which time educational content and activations will aim to enhance the awareness around hygiene and take the message to all corners of Pakistan.

During this year-long time-frame Pakistan will be hosting matches at home ground for South Africa, England, New Zealand and the West Indies which is exciting in itself making sure that international cricket is welcomed in Pakistan after implementing safe hygiene practices and following all SOPs that are required for everyone. Hygiene should always be the highest priority and if cricketers are playing for our entertainment, they need to inculcate healthy hand washing habits that get the message to the masses.

Pakistan will host its first test match, in Karachi against South Africa after 13 years, starting from January 26th leaving everyone filled with anticipation for the exciting prospect.

PCB and Lifebuoy have previously partnered for a short term in order to spread awareness on the importance of hygiene and they have successfully delivered it during the team’s tour of England last year. That experiment has now translated into a year-long partnership between the two.

The signing ceremony was held on 19th January at the National Stadium, in Karachi where the PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid and Director Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever Pakistan Asima Haq were present at the announcement. Director Commercial, Babar Hamid, said: “We are now further strengthening our ties with Lifebuoy following the successful campaign last year during Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour of England.”

“Over the course of the next 12 months, Pakistan is set to host top-class international cricket besides the ongoing historic trip from South Africa. England, West Indies and New Zealand are all scheduled to visit the country for what promises to be an extremely exciting year of cricket that will capture the imagination of the nation.”

“This partnership will be a great boost to both Lifebuoy and PCB and we are together looking forward to a great year.”

Cricket joining hands with Lifebuoy means they will be positively influencing attitudes towards hygiene and also contributing towards a safer Pakistan!