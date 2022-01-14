Light rain stops play in fifth Ashes Test

A light shower stopped play late on day one of the fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Friday

When the players left the field Australia were 241-6 with Alex Carey on 10 and Mitchell Starc on one.

Shortly before the break, Mark Wood had Cameron Green caught on the square-leg boundary for 74 in the day-night Test.