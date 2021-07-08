Lightning edge Canadiens to win second straight NHL Stanley Cup

Miami, July 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday to lift the Stanley Cup for the second straight NHL season.

Rookie Ross Colton scored the lone goal in Tampa as the Lightning won the best-of-seven finals four games to one to become the first repeat champions since the 2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Lightning's title comes just nine months after they beat the Dallas stars in six games in a quarantine bubble in Edmonton.