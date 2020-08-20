Lightning zap Blue Jackets in NHL playoffs, Bruins oust 'Canes

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Tampa Bay's Brayden Point scored 5:12 into overtime Wednesday to lift the Lightning over the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 and into the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs.

The Lightning won the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series 4-1. Their second-round foe in the isolation bubble without fans in Toronto is still to be decided depending in other matchup results.

Second seed Tampa Bay improved to 6-2 in bubble games this month that marked the NHL's return from a March 12 shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lightning avenged a four-game sweep loss to Columbus in last year's opening round.

"It's funny how the hockey gods work," said Tampa coach Jon Cooper.

"To go through what we did last year and then to just get second-guessed on a lot of things we did and go through the season, and then have the pause and everything that's happened.

"To still end up playing the same team, it's easy to sit up here and say you wanted them now. But it was good to get them and good to get this result." Point's four goals in the series also included the game winner at 10:27 of the fifth overtime in game one, providing a 3-2 triumph to conclude the fourth-longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history.

Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy made 37 saves, including 22 in the second period when the Blue Jackets scored twice and set a team record for shots in a period of a playoff game.

The Blue Jackets fell behind 2-0, roared ahead 4-2 and then were tied at 4-4 when Point's shot went in off the left skate of teammate Anthony Cirelli with 98 seconds remaining in the third period and Vasilevskiy benched for an extra attacker.

Boston's Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves and David Pastrnak had two assists in his return as the Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 to win their best-of-seven series in five games.

Czech forward Pastrnak missed the Bruins' last three games due to an undisclosed illness or injury.

"I felt a bit better every shift," Pastrnak said. "It was good to be back with the guys. Obviously, anytime you're watching the game from the stands, it's tough.

"So really happy I was back and an important win." David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron each scored a goal and an assist for Boston, who will learn their next opponent later.

Haydn Fleury scored a goal and Petr Mrazek stopped 25 shots for Carolina, who swept Boston in four straight in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals.

Also, Nick Suzuki scored the winner as the Montreal Canadiens staved off first-round elimination with a 5-3 win over the top-seed Philadelphia Flyers.

Montreal's game five victory cut the Flyers' series lead to 3-2. The number eight seeded Canadiens will try to level the series and force a game seven with a win on Friday in Toronto.

In Edmonton, Tyler Motte scored twice as the Vancouver Canucks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 and take a 3-2 edge in their series.