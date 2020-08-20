Lightning zap Blue Jackets to advance in NHL playoffs, Bruins oust 'Canes

Tampa Bay's Brayden Point scored 5:12 into overtime Wednesday to lift the Lightning over Columbus 5-4 and into the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Tampa Bay's Brayden Point scored 5:12 into overtime Wednesday to lift the Lightning over Columbus 5-4 and into the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs.

The Lightning won the best-of-seven Eastern Conference matchup 4-1 and will await the resolution of other matchups before learning their second-round foe in an isolation bubble without fans in Toronto.

Second seed Tampa Bay improved to 6-2 in bubble games this month that marked the NHL's return from a March 12 shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lightning avenged a four-game sweep loss to Columbus in last year's opening round.

"It's funny how the hockey gods work," said Tampa coach Jon Cooper. "To go through what we did last year and then to just get second-guessed on a lot of things we did and go through the season, and then have the pause and everything that's happened.

"And .... to still end up playing the same team, it's easy to sit up here and say you wanted them now. But it was good to get them and good to get this result." Point's four goals in the series also included the game winner at 10:27 of the fifth overtime in game one, providing a 3-2 triumph to conclude the fourth-longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history.

Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy made 37 saves, including 22 in the second period when the Blue Jackets scored twice and set a team record for shots in a period of a playoff game.

The Blue Jackets fell behind 2-0, roared ahead 4-2 and then were tied at 4-4 when Point's shot went in off the left skate of teammate Anthony Cirelli with 98 seconds remaining in the third period and Vasilevskiy benched for an extra attacker.

Also, Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves and David Pastrnak had two assists in his return as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 to win their best-of-seven series in five games.

Pastrnak missed the Bruins' last three games due to an undisclosed illness or injury.

David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron each scored a goal and an assist for Boston, who will learn later who their next opponent is in the NHL bubble.

Haydn Fleury scored a goal and Petr Mrazek stopped 25 shots for Carolina, who swept Boston in four straight in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals.