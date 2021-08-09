UrduPoint.com

Lightning's Cooper Named Canada Olympic Coach

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:38 PM

Lightning's Cooper named Canada Olympic coach

Jon Cooper, who guided the Tampa Bay Lightning to the past two NHL titles, was named on Monday as coach of Canada's 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic team by Hockey Canada

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Jon Cooper, who guided the Tampa Bay Lightning to the past two NHL titles, was named on Monday as coach of Canada's 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic team by Hockey Canada.

The appointment is contingent upon the NHL striking a deal with Olympic officials to participate in next February's Games in China.

The Canadian squad seeks a gold medal for the third time in the past four Olympics, winning the title in 2010 and 2014 but settling for bronze in 2018 at Pyeongchang, where NHL talent did not participate.

"It's an honour to be entrusted with leading Canada's men's Olympic team next year in Beijing," Cooper said.

"I have many fond memories of the Olympics, from watching games as a young kid to thrilling gold medal victories, and I look forward to helping create lasting memories for Canadians across the country while our team competes for a gold medal." Three other NHL head coaches were named as Cooper's assistants -- Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins, Peter DeBoer of the Vegas Golden Knights and Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders.

The coaching staff unveiled would guide Canada's squad only if the NHL and International Olympic Committee (IOC) strike a deal.

Negotiations continue between the NHL, its players union, the IOC and the International Ice Hockey Federation regarding the 2022 Olympics.

Among issues being discussed is insurance, including Covid-19 safeguards.

The NHL has planned an Olympic break in its 2021-22 schedule, but says it will release a revamped schedule if talks fall through.

Hockey Canada chief executive officer Tom Renney said he was excited about the coaching lineup, citing its NHL experience.

"We're thrilled to have them lead us at the Olympics and represent our country with pride as they build a team that will compete for a gold medal," Renney said.

Cooper guided Canada to a silver medal at the 2017 world championships, which typically are conducted during the NHL playoffs. Having spent the past nine seasons with Tampa Bay, he's the longest-tenured coach in the NHL.

Related Topics

Hockey World China Canada Young Guide Beijing Lead Boston Tampa New York February 2017 2018 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze International Olympic Committee From Coach

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date ..

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovat ..

44 minutes ago
 I.Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

I.Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

1 minute ago
 Nine People Killed Due to Oxygen Pipe Burst in Hos ..

Nine People Killed Due to Oxygen Pipe Burst in Hospital in Russia's North Osseti ..

1 minute ago
 UN Reviewing Haiti's Request for Aid in Probe of M ..

UN Reviewing Haiti's Request for Aid in Probe of Moise Assassination - Spokesper ..

2 minutes ago
 Egypt, Israel Discuss Plans for Liquefying Israeli ..

Egypt, Israel Discuss Plans for Liquefying Israeli Gas at Egyptian Plants - Oil ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court summons IG, DIG prisons, home se ..

Lahore High Court summons IG, DIG prisons, home secy over a prisoner's medical i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.