'Like Brad and Jennifer' - coach Martinez back to boost Muguruza

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza powered into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday, underlining her return to form since reviving her partnership with Conchita Martinez -- who joked they were tennis's Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Former world number one Garbine Muguruza powered into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday, underlining her return to form since reviving her partnership with Conchita Martinez -- who joked they were tennis's Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Unseeded Muguruza, who suffered a torrid run of results last season, beat ninth seed Kiki Bertens 6-3, 6-3 and faces 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last eight.

Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion, reunited with fellow Spaniard Martinez in late November after she failed to string two wins together at any point after the French Open in May-June.

Muguruza, who won Wimbledon 2017 with Martinez in her corner, said she was happy to renew the arrangement with the Spanish great.

"I think being an ex-player, she understands me pretty fast," Muguruza said. "It's not a guarantee, but I'm happy to have her in my team." The 47-year-old Martinez, who was a coaching consultant to Muguruza in 2017-2018, said there was an inevitability about the two of them working together again.

"It's like couples, we all want Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to get back together, right?" joked the 1994 Wimbledon champion.

"You can see on the court now... she's very, very aggressive, as (aggressive) as when she was playing her best tennis," Martinez added.

Muguruza ended 2019 ranked 36th, the first time since 2014 that she has finished the year outside the top 20.