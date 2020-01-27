UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Like Brad And Jennifer' - Coach Martinez Back To Boost Muguruza

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

'Like Brad and Jennifer' - coach Martinez back to boost Muguruza

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza powered into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday, underlining her return to form since reviving her partnership with Conchita Martinez -- who joked they were tennis's Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Former world number one Garbine Muguruza powered into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday, underlining her return to form since reviving her partnership with Conchita Martinez -- who joked they were tennis's Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Unseeded Muguruza, who suffered a torrid run of results last season, beat ninth seed Kiki Bertens 6-3, 6-3 and faces 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last eight.

Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion, reunited with fellow Spaniard Martinez in late November after she failed to string two wins together at any point after the French Open in May-June.

Muguruza, who won Wimbledon 2017 with Martinez in her corner, said she was happy to renew the arrangement with the Spanish great.

"I think being an ex-player, she understands me pretty fast," Muguruza said. "It's not a guarantee, but I'm happy to have her in my team." The 47-year-old Martinez, who was a coaching consultant to Muguruza in 2017-2018, said there was an inevitability about the two of them working together again.

"It's like couples, we all want Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to get back together, right?" joked the 1994 Wimbledon champion.

"You can see on the court now... she's very, very aggressive, as (aggressive) as when she was playing her best tennis," Martinez added.

Muguruza ended 2019 ranked 36th, the first time since 2014 that she has finished the year outside the top 20.

Related Topics

Tennis World Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt November 2017 2019 National University Australian Open All Best Top Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

40 minutes ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

2 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

3 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

3 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.