Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Lille won the Ligue 1 title on Sunday thanks to a 2-1 victory over Angers which ensured they were crowned French champions for the first time since 2011.

An early Jonathan David strike and Burak Yilmaz's penalty in first-half stoppage time ensured that Christophe Galtier's Lille finished ahead of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain.