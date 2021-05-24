UrduPoint.com
Lille Win French Ligue 1 Title For Fourth Time

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

Lille win French Ligue 1 title for fourth time

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Lille won the Ligue 1 title on Sunday thanks to a 2-1 victory over Angers which ensured they were crowned French champions for the first time since 2011.

An early Jonathan David strike and Burak Yilmaz's penalty in first-half stoppage time ensured that Christophe Galtier's Lille finished one point ahead of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain, who won 2-0 at Brest.

Angelo Fulgini pulled one back in added time at the end of the match, but the hosts couldn't stop Lille becoming champions for the fourth time in their history.

The title triumph came after another away success for Lille, who finish the season unbeaten on the road since November, and ends a three-year league winning streak for PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG will have to content themselves with the French Cup in a disappointing season for the Qatari-owned club.

Monaco won the race for the final Champions League position despite only managing a goalless draw at Lens, as Lyon lost 3-2 at home to mid-table outfit Nice and allowed the Principality club to claim third spot.

Lyon will take part in the Europa League alongside fifth-placed Marseille, who lost 1-0 at Metz.

