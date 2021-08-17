UrduPoint.com

Lille's Sanches Out For Six Weeks

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:33 PM

Lille's Sanches out for six weeks

Lille's Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches has undergone surgery on a knee injury and will be out for six weeks, the French champions announced

Lille, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Lille's Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches has undergone surgery on a knee injury and will be out for six weeks, the French champions announced.

Sanches had been struggling with his knee for several weeks.

He played the entire 3-3 draw at Metz in the first round but was not in the squad for Saturday's 4-0 home loss to Nice.

Lille said in a statement on Monday evening that he would begin rehabilitation this week.

Sanches appeared in 23 games as Lille won Ligue 1 last season.

A six-week absence would means he misses the club's first two Champions League group-stage matches in September.

The injury also reduces the chances that Lille will sell one of their most valuable assets before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Sanches had been linked to several clubs, including Liverpool and Barcelona, and the expected fee of around 35 million Euros (41.2m Dollars) would have solved some of the club's financial problems.

Lille had already sold central midfielder Boubakary Soumare, who played 32 times in Ligue 1 last season, to Leicester for a fee reported to be around 20 million euros.

Sanches, who was part of Portugal's Euro-winning team in 2016, appeared in all his country's four games in this summer's finals.

Related Topics

Liverpool Metz Nice Lille Barcelona Leicester Portugal August September 2016 All Million

Recent Stories

Tazia genre: a holy replica of 'victory over evil' ..

Tazia genre: a holy replica of 'victory over evil'

19 seconds ago
 Thailand reports daily record of 239 COVID-19 deat ..

Thailand reports daily record of 239 COVID-19 deaths

20 seconds ago
 Oil prices drop amid demand concerns

Oil prices drop amid demand concerns

22 seconds ago
 U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

25 seconds ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

5 minutes ago
 Chohan meets CM Buzdar

Chohan meets CM Buzdar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.