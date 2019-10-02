UrduPoint.com
Limited Tickets For Lahore T20Is Remaining

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:49 PM

World No.1 Pakistan will be in action in three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka at the historic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 5, 7 and 9 October, and tickets for these matches are selling fast

Tickets for Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazars, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Abdul Qadir, Saeed Ahmed and Sarfraz Nawaz enclosures for all the three T20Is have been sold-out.

The first T20I tickets for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis enclosures have been sold-out, while limited tickets are available for the two enclosures for the second and third T20Is. Tickets of Javed Miandad, AH Kardar, Rajas, Saeed Anwar, Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood enclosures remain available for all three matches.

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid said here on Wednesday: "We are pleased to see the enthusiasm and excitement of the fans for the three T20Is.

" "It is after the ICC World XI matches in 2017 that Pakistan will be in action as the world's best T20I side in Lahore and it is a great opportunity for the fans to pack the stadium to watch our national stars in action," he said adding "As tickets are selling fast, we strongly encourage the fans to urgently purchase these online from www.yayvo.com or visit designated branch of the TCS so that they don't miss-out the opportunity of watching some exciting cricket in the shortest format of the game." Pakistann cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said: "Gaddafi Stadium has been one of my favourite venues and I once again look forward to the crowds' support in the three T20Is. Led by the world No.1 Babar Azam, both the sides boast some exciting players in their ranks and I expect some entertaining cricket.

This is an opportunity for the spectators to flock the Gaddafi Stadium to enjoy and back the two sides."

