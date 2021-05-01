UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lin Bids To Make History In Women's World Championship

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:15 PM

Lin bids to make history in Women's World Championship

Lin Xiyu could become the first Chinese female golfer to win the HSBC Women's World Championship after she fired a five-under-par 67 to snatch the third round lead on Saturday

Singapore, May 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Lin Xiyu could become the first Chinese female golfer to win the HSBC Women's World Championship after she fired a five-under-par 67 to snatch the third round lead on Saturday.

Lin, who is holding a 54-hole lead for the first time, had a sparkling back-nine to thank as she stormed up the leaderboard with four birdies in her last six holes to take a one-shot lead over Australia's Hannah Green and South Korea's Park In-bee.

Green and Park returned with matching three-day totals of 13-under-par 203 to share second place.

The day did not start off according to plan for Lin as she stumbled early with a bogey-five on the first hole.

She recovered quickly with birdies on the second and fifth holes but was pegged back again with another bogey on seven.

"I was really feeling nervous at the first hole. I thought I was going to hit it longer and left the putt short. But I just told myself that like yesterday when I had two bogeys, I can bounce back," said Lin.

The 25-year-old birdied the ninth hole and started her charge with another birdie on 13 before finishing off strongly with further birdies on 15, 16 and 18 to sign for a 202 total.

"I decided to play aggressively in the back-nine," Lin said. "I knew there were still lots of opportunities and I just had to stay patient. The last couple of holes were pretty surreal!" "It's going to be a brand-new experience for me. Today's round has given me lots of confidence and I'm just going to do exactly the same thing like I did today." South Korea's Park, who shared the overnight lead with fellow South Korean Park Hee-young, started promisingly with four birdies in a blemish-free front-nine.

Her fortunes turned quickly in the back-nine as she dropped four shots with bogeys and a double-bogey on holes 11, 14 and 16.

But the Olympic gold medallist redeemed herself with a birdie on 18 to keep herself in contention at the Singapore tournament.

"It looked like two different rounds in the front and back-nine. Obviously, I could have done better on the back nine," said the world number two.

"It was a little bit disappointing, especially on 16 where I made a double. But I still have an opportunity and that's what really matters."

Related Topics

World Australia China Singapore Same Lead South Korea North Korea Women Gold Olympics Share

Recent Stories

Diplomats, friends and colleagues mourn death of N ..

8 minutes ago

China begins construction of third 054A frigate fo ..

39 minutes ago

FO expresses disappointment over European parliame ..

47 minutes ago

S. Korea's export soars 41.1 pct in April

6 minutes ago

Portugal reopens border, eases virus measures

6 minutes ago

Sui gas facility to be provided in rural areas: MN ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.