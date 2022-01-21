UrduPoint.com

Lindelof Given Time Off By Man Utd After Break-in At Home

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Lindelof given time off by Man Utd after break-in at home

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof will miss Saturday's match against West Ham after his wife and children were forced to hide during a "traumatic" break-in at their home while he was playing in midweek

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Manchester United's Victor Lindelof will miss Saturday's match against West Ham after his wife and children were forced to hide during a "traumatic" break-in at their home while he was playing in midweek.

The Swedish defender's wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, posted on social media that the burglary had taken place during United's 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday.

"I was home alone with both kids but we managed to hide and lock ourselves in a room before they entered our house," she said on Instagram.

"We are OK under the circumstances but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both me and my little kids.

"We are now in Sweden and are spending some time off with our families." United said they were supporting Lindelof and urged anyone with information to give details to the police.

"His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken," the club said in a statement.

"This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support.

" United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he had given Lindelof permission to miss training on Friday after the incident.

"He told me what had actually happened and that this was really a traumatic event, especially for his wife and even the three-year-old son," said the German.

"He said to me that he right now needs to stay at home. He doesn't want to leave his wife and his family on their own, which I can fully understand, being a father of two children myself.

"We agreed that he will not be training today and also not be on duty tomorrow for the game." The incident came three weeks after Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo suffered facial injuries when he was assaulted during a break-in at his home.

Rangnick revealed Jadon Sancho could also miss the West Ham match on compassionate grounds after the death of a family member.

"It was an important member of the family, somebody he was very close to all his life," he said.

"I have to wait and see, speak to him before training and after training and then take the decision if he will be available for tomorrow."

Related Topics

Police Social Media German Wife Manchester Sweden Family Event All Manchester City Instagram

Recent Stories

Punjab Food Authority discards 1,900 rotten eggs

Punjab Food Authority discards 1,900 rotten eggs

1 minute ago
 Ohio Accepts $3.5Mln Deal With Volkswagen in Carbo ..

Ohio Accepts $3.5Mln Deal With Volkswagen in Carbon Gas Fraud Case - Statement

1 minute ago
 Italian Coast Guard Rescues 305 Migrants From Smal ..

Italian Coast Guard Rescues 305 Migrants From Small Boat Off Lampedusa

1 minute ago
 Facebook Blocks Posting on Sputnik Arabic Page

Facebook Blocks Posting on Sputnik Arabic Page

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe third ODI scoreboard

Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe third ODI scoreboard

1 minute ago
 Kiev Says Received Invitation to Join Shaping of N ..

Kiev Says Received Invitation to Join Shaping of NATO's Strategic Concept 2030

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.