Lindelof Given Time Off By Man Utd After Home Burgled

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham after his wife and children had to hide from burglars while the Swedish international played in a 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he had given the player permission to miss training on Friday after the "traumatic" incident.

"He told me what had actually happened and that this was really a traumatic event, especially for his wife and even the three-year-old son," said Rangnick.

"He said to me that he right now needs to stay at home. He doesn't want to leave his wife and his family on their own, which I can fully understand being a father of two children myself.

"We agreed that he will not be training today and also not be on duty tomorrow for the game." Lidelof's wife Maja revealed on social media that she had locked herself in a room with the couple's two children to avoid the intruders.

"We are OK under the circumstances but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both (me) and my little kids," she posted on Instagram.

United said they were supporting Lindelof and urged anyone with information to come forward to the police.

"His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken," the club said in a statement.

"This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support." Rangnick revealed Jadon Sancho may also miss the West Ham match on compassionate grounds after the death of a family member.

"It was an important member of the family, somebody he was very close to all his life," added the German.

"I have to wait and see, speak to him before training and after training and then take the decision if he will be available for tomorrow."

