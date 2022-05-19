UrduPoint.com

Lindstrom Starts For Frankfurt In Europa League Final Against Rangers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 19, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Seville, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Eintracht Frankfurt were handed a major boost for the Europa League final against Rangers on Wednesday as Jesper Lindstrom was deemed fit enough to make the starting line-up.

Danish international Lindstrom has been out for the last three weeks with a hamstring strain but the 22-year-old was included in Frankfurt's front three, along with Daichi Kamada and Rafael Borre.

Almamy Toure also came in after starting on the bench in the second leg of the semi-final victory against West Ham United.

Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst went with the same team that faced RB Leipzig in the return match of their semi-final, with Joe Aribo starting in attack in Seville and Kemar Roofe on the bench.

Line-ups: Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1) Kevin Trapp; Almamy Toure, Tuta, Obite Ndicka; Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode (capt), Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Borre Coach: Oliver Glasner (AUT) Rangers (3-4-3) Allan McGregor; Connor Goldson, John Lundstram, Calvin Bassey; James Tavernier (capt), Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, Borna Barisic; Scott Wright, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent Coach: Giovanni van Bronckhorst (NED) Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)

