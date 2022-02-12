UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Zhangjiakou, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Marius Lindvik ended Norway's 58-year Olympic ski jumping individual title drought on the large hill on Saturday, denying Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi a golden double at the Beijing Games.

Lindvik came from behind to edge out Kobayashi, who won the normal hill crown last week and was bidding to become the first Japanese man ever to win both titles at the same Games.

Kobayashi had the lead after the first jump but Lindvik made a storming comeback with a second attempt of 140 metres, screaming "come on" as he slid into the finish area.

It was enough to leapfrog Kobayashi into first place on 296.1 points, and the reigning Four Hills champion could not better it with his second jump, settling for silver on 292.8 points.

"I knew before that Kobayashi is really strong when he is in first position after the first run, so I knew I just had to go for it and I think I did today," said Lindvik, who finished a disappointing seventh on the normal hill.

"After I landed it was a lot of adrenaline and a lot of joy, and after that it was a nervous moment when I had to watch Kobayashi jump.

" Kobayashi was attempting to become the first Japanese man ever to win both individual titles at the same Games but he was satisfied with his silver medal performance.

"I'm really happy but I'm also a little frustrated that I missed out on the gold," said Kobayashi, who admitted that the pressure got to him "a little".

"Overall, I did two good jumps but Lindvik was great tonight and I lost." World Cup leader Karl Geiger put in an improved performance to finish third on 281.3 points.

The German had been out of sorts all week at the Beijing Games, finishing a dismal 15th place on the normal hill.

"Not just on the normal hill problems, also on the big hill on the first two trainings -- I was on the bottom and I had no idea what I should do," said a visibly relieved Geiger.

"It was really unbelievable what happened today that I could achieve the bronze medal -- it means a lot to me."Defending large hill champion Kamil Stoch of Poland -- the last man to both competitions at one Olympics -- finished fourth.

More Stories From Sports

