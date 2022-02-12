UrduPoint.com

Lindvik Ends Norway's Olympic Drought With Large Hill Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Marius Lindvik said it felt "insane" to end Norway's 58-year Olympic ski jumping individual title drought on the large hill on Saturday, after he denied Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi a golden double at the Beijing Games

Lindvik became the first Norwegian to triumph on the Olympic large hill since Toralf Engan at the 1964 Innsbruck Games, coming from behind to edge out normal hill champion Kobayashi.

"It's pretty sick that I managed to perform two good jumps when it counts," said the 23-year-old Lindvik, who is currently fourth in the World Cup rankings.

"It feels insane. I couldn't imagine it." Kobayashi was bidding to become the first Japanese man ever to win both titles at the same Games, after capturing gold on the normal hill the previous week.

He took the lead after a first jump of 142 metres, with Lindvik trailing in second 2.2 points behind.

But the Norwegian came roaring back with his second attempt, screaming "come on" as he slid into the finish area after jumping 151.3m to take the lead on 296.1 points.

"I knew before that Kobayashi is really strong when he is in first position after the first run, so I knew I just had to go for it and I think I did today," said Lindvik, who finished a disappointing seventh on the normal hill.

"After I landed it was a lot of adrenaline and a lot of joy, and after that it was a nervous moment when I had to watch Kobayashi jump." Kobayashi was unable to pull one last trick out of the bag, settling for second place on 292.8 points.

The 25-year-old was attempting to become the first Japanese man ever to win both individual titles at the same Games but he was satisfied with his silver medal performance.

"I'm really happy but I'm also a little frustrated that I missed out on the gold," said Kobayashi, who admitted that the pressure got to him "a little".

"Overall, I did two good jumps but Lindvik was great tonight and I lost." World Cup leader Karl Geiger put in an improved performance to finish third on 281.3 points.

The German had been out of sorts all week at the Beijing Games, finishing a dismal 15th place on the normal hill.

"Not just on the normal hill problems, also on the big hill on the first two trainings -- I was on the bottom and I had no idea what I should do," said a visibly relieved Geiger.

"It was really unbelievable what happened today that I could achieve the bronze medal -- it means a lot to me."Two-time defending large hill champion Kamil Stoch of Poland -- the last man to win both competitions at one Olympics at the 2014 Sochi Games -- finished fourth.

