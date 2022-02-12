Lindvik ends Norways Olympic drought with large hill title

Marius Lindvik ended Norway's 58-year Olympic ski jumping individual title drought on the large hill on Saturday, denying Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi a golden double at the Beijing Games

Lindvik came from behind to edge out Kobayashi, who won the normal hill crown last week and was bidding to become the first Japanese man ever to win both titles at the same Games.

Kobayashi had the lead after the first jump but Lindvik made a storming comeback with a second attempt of 140 metres, screaming "come on" as he slid into the finish area.

It was enough to leapfrog Kobayashi into first place on 296.1 points, and the reigning Four Hills champion could not better it with his second jump, settling for silver on 292.8 points.

Germany's World Cup leader Karl Geiger put in an improved performance to finish third on 281.3 points.

Geiger had been out of sorts all week at the Beijing Games, finishing a dismal 15th place on the normal hill.

Defending large hill champion Kamil Stoch of Poland -- the last man to both competitions at one Olympics -- finished fourth.