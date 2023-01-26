UrduPoint.com

Linette Says 'sacrifices' Rewarded Despite Australian Open Semi Loss

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Linette says 'sacrifices' rewarded despite Australian Open semi loss

Beaten Magda Linette said Thursday that making a maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the age of 30 had been reward for years of "hard work and sacrifices"

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Beaten Magda Linette said Thursday that making a maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the age of 30 had been reward for years of "hard work and sacrifices".

The Polish world number 45 will rise to a career-high 22nd when the new rankings are released on Monday, despite losing to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 in the last four.

Sabalenka goes on to face Elena Rybakina in Saturday's women's singles final at Melbourne Park, while surprise-package Linette said she "will definitely need some rest".

Linette enjoyed a dream run to her first major semi-final, knocking out four seeded players on the way including world number four Caroline Garcia of France.

