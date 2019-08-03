UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lionel Messi Banned From International Football For Three Months

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 03:23 PM

Lionel Messi banned from international football for three months

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been banned from international football for three months after claiming the Copa America was "corrupt"

Buenos Aires (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been banned from international football for three months after claiming the Copa America was "corrupt".Barcelona forward Messi, 32, was sent off in Argentina's 2-1 third-place play-off win over Chile and later said the "cup was fixed for Brazil".He has also been fined $50,000 (41,121) by Conmebol, the South American Football Confederation.Messi has seven days to appeal Conmebol's decision to suspend him.The ban means Messi will miss Argentina's upcoming friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany in September and October.Argentina's qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup begins in March 2020.

Following Argentina's 2-0 semi-final defeat by hosts Brazil, the Argentine Football Association complained about "serious and gross refereeing errors".In response, Conmebol said accusations questioning the integrity of the Copa America were "unfounded" and "represent a lack of respect".Messi was shown a red card in the 37th minute against Chile, following a clash with Gary Medel, who was also dismissed."We don't have to be part of this corruption," Messi said.

"They have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament."Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don't allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit."

Related Topics

Football Corruption World Germany Barcelona Gary Argentina Brazil Chile Mexico Cuban Peso March September October 2020 From

Recent Stories

Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna starrer Section 375 t ..

1 minute ago

Anushka Sharma calls for 'severe punishment' in Ja ..

1 minute ago

Mickey Arthur, Ottis Gibson & Gary Kirsten in fram ..

1 minute ago

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray lose in quarter-final ..

1 minute ago

Footage shows Bangkok bombing in mall minutes from ..

31 minutes ago

Two siblings die as snake bites them

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.