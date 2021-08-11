Lionel Messi 'dreaming of Champions League win' with PSG

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he is "dreaming" of winning a fifth Champions League after signing a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he is "dreaming" of winning a fifth Champions League after signing a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

"I have said my dream is to win another Champions League and I think I'm in the ideal place to have that chance and to do it," he said as he was unveiled as a PSG player.

The 34-year-old claimed the last of his European titles with former side Barcelona in 2015, while the Qatari-owned Parisians are yet to clinch the continent's elite club competition.