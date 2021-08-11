UrduPoint.com

Lionel Messi 'dreaming Of Champions League Win' With PSG

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:57 PM

Lionel Messi 'dreaming of Champions League win' with PSG

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he is "dreaming" of winning a fifth Champions League after signing a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he is "dreaming" of winning a fifth Champions League after signing a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

"I have said my dream is to win another Champions League and I think I'm in the ideal place to have that chance and to do it," he said as he was unveiled as a PSG player.

The 34-year-old claimed the last of his European titles with former side Barcelona in 2015, while the Qatari-owned Parisians are yet to clinch the continent's elite club competition.

Related Topics

Barcelona 2015 PSG

Recent Stories

Expo 2020’s ‘Thrive Together’ programme to e ..

Expo 2020’s ‘Thrive Together’ programme to explore new business opportunit ..

1 minute ago
 One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Tal ..

One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Taliban in Afghanistan's East - A ..

3 minutes ago
 Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

Capital to have one regulatory system: Asad Umar

3 minutes ago
 DC visits procession routes

DC visits procession routes

4 minutes ago
 RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved to Be Among Most Effici ..

RDIF Says Sputnik V Proved to Be Among Most Efficient in World a Year After Regi ..

4 minutes ago
 PC-1 of Project worth Rs 312 bln approved to elimi ..

PC-1 of Project worth Rs 312 bln approved to eliminate stunting among children: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.