Lionel Messi Says 2022 World Cup In Qatar To Be His Last

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 06, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Paris Saint-Germain club and Argentina national team striker Lionel Messi said on Thursday that the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be the last one in his professional career

"Will it be my last World Cup? Yes. certainly. I am in a good physical condition. I had a good preseason this year," the 35-year-old football star was quoted by the TN broadcaster as saying.

Messi also said he was looking forward to playing in the competition, as Argentina was considered one of the favorites to win the World Cup.

The Argentina national football team will play in the group with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland at the upcoming competition that will take place from November 20 to December 18.

Messi has been playing for Argentina for 18 years and took part in four World Cups, but is yet to win one. In 2014, his team came close, but lost 1-0 in the extra time to Germany in the finals.

