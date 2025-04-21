Open Menu

Lionesses Of The Field Crowned Champions At Dr. Shah's Five-A-Side Women’s Hockey Final

Muhammad Rameez Published April 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Lionesses of the Field Crowned Champions at Dr. Shah's Five-A-Side women’s hockey final

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Lionesses of the Field emerged victorious in the final match of the Dr. Shah's Five-A-Side Women’s Hockey Tournament, defeating Pearl Pioneers 5-3 in an intense showdown at the Olympian Hanif Khan and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah Sports Complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Organized by the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) Women’s Wing in collaboration with the Karachi Hockey Association, the tournament concluded with a high-energy final where both teams displayed remarkable skill and determination.

The closing ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah, who distributed prizes among the winning and runner-up teams. The event was presided over by Sindh’s Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, Abdul Aleem Lashari.

Dr. Imran Ali Shah praised the female athletes for their performance, saying, “Girls are no less than anyone when it comes to sports. I was truly impressed by their performance today and will continue to support women’s hockey.” He also highlighted his brother Dr. Junaid Ali Shah’s pivotal role in reviving the KHA grounds and promoting the sport by installing AstroTurf in 2016.

Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari assured continued government support for KHA and emphasized the growing interest of young girls in hockey.

He also confirmed that the under-construction hostel at the KHA facility will be completed on time.

KHA President Imtiaz Ali Shah reflected on the organization’s journey from disrepair in 2016 to its current peak, crediting former president Dr. Junaid Ali Shah for the revival. “He worked day and night to bring back hockey to this ground and faced formidable challenges,” he said.

President of the KHA Women’s Wing, Asma Ali Shah, acknowledged the efforts of Imtiaz Ali Shah, calling his leadership a guarantee for the continued success of women’s hockey in Karachi. She reiterated her commitment to providing a strong platform for female players to excel nationally and internationally.

Several prominent personalities from the sports community attended the event, including former MNA Rehan Hashmi, Olympians Hanif Khan, Kaleemullah, Iftikhar Syed, Wasim Feroz, and Nasir Ali, as well as officials and coaches from the national hockey circuit.

Emerging Player awards were presented to Samina Tabassum, Nida Anjum, Mah Noor, Rija Moiz, Humna Nadeem, Iman, and Gulnaz Ghulam Nabi for their outstanding performances during the tournament.

