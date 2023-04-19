ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Lions B clinched the Federal Cup 3x3 Women's Basketball Tournament title, organisied by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) at Multipurpose Court F-6.

Lions B downed Lycans A by 11-5 points in the final to win the Women's Basketball Tournament.

In the final of the tournament, Lions B defeated Lycans "A" by 11-5 points. Sana Mahmood scored 5 points while Asma Shehryar scored 4 points each. Rehana Naz of Lycans A scored two points.

Earlier in the semi-final round, Lions B defeated AK "A" by 11-7 points, while Lycans A defeated AK B by 13-6 points.

The matches of the event were supervised by Moazzam Naveed and Muhammad Mudassar.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of Federal Basketball Association Ouj E Zahoor, said the purpose of organizing women's tournament along with men's event was to encourage female basketball players so that they can get opportunities to show their skills in the tournament which was participated by six teams.

Federal Basketball Association President Ijaz Butt, who was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony along with former coach Malik Riaz, distributed prizes among the players.