UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lions Chiefs Plan Talks With Tour To South Africa In Doubt

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:44 AM

Lions chiefs plan talks with Tour to South Africa in doubt

The British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa could be another sporting casualty of the coronavirus pandemic after managing director Ben Calveley revealed talks are being held over its viability

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa could be another sporting casualty of the coronavirus pandemic after managing director Ben Calveley revealed talks are being held over its viability.

An eight-match itinerary that culminates in a three-Test series against the world champion Springboks is set for July and August this year.

However, with Britain, Ireland and South Africa still in lockdown to try and bring down infection rates down and the possibility of fans being allowed to travel and attend matches receding, Calveley said a decision could be taken by February on whether the Tour will go ahead as planned.

"Given the uncertainty that continues to be caused by the coronavirus pandemic both in South Africa, as well as the UK and Ireland, we are very aware of the need to make a timely decision on the best way forward," Calveley said in a statement on Saturday.

"Not least this is so that we can provide clarity to supporters booked to travel to South Africa next summer, or those thinking of making the trip.

"To date, the Lions board has had repeated meetings to discuss all scenarios available and is in constant dialogue.

"It will meet throughout January and into February, if required, to review all relevant information and data."Thousands of British and Irish fans normally travel to the southern hemisphere for the Tours that take place just once every four years.

Related Topics

World Tours Ireland United Kingdom South Africa Turkish Lira January February July August All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peshawar High Court imposes major penalty against ..

2 minutes ago

Leverkusen miss chance to top Bundesliga

2 minutes ago

Police break up New Year's Eve rave near Barcelona ..

2 minutes ago

37 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies of electrocution in Tando Adam

7 minutes ago

Mourinho slams Spurs stars for flouting coronaviru ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.