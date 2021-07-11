UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuanian Olympic Committee Says Athlete Negative For COVID-19 After Additional Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Lithuanian Olympic Committee Says Athlete Negative for COVID-19 After Additional Tests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The Lithuanian Olympic athlete whose first test came back positive for COVID-19 is declared healthy after additional tests, the National Olympic Committee of Lithuania told Sputnik.

The Kyodo news agency reported on Friday that a Lithuanian swimmer tested positive after arriving in Japan.

"Lithuanian athlete has not been tested positive for COVID-19.

The saliva antigen test on Friday returned inaccurate, therefore the athlete was taken to the hospital for two PCR tests. Both tests returned negative," the committee's spokesperson, Lina Motuzyte, said.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are now set to run from July 23 until August 8 with harsh restrictions put in place to ensure safety.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Lithuania July August 2020 Olympics From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

3 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

5 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.