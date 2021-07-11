Lithuanian Olympic Committee Says Athlete Negative for COVID-19 After Additional Tests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The Lithuanian Olympic athlete whose first test came back positive for COVID-19 is declared healthy after additional tests, the National Olympic Committee of Lithuania told Sputnik.

The Kyodo news agency reported on Friday that a Lithuanian swimmer tested positive after arriving in Japan.

"Lithuanian athlete has not been tested positive for COVID-19.

The saliva antigen test on Friday returned inaccurate, therefore the athlete was taken to the hospital for two PCR tests. Both tests returned negative," the committee's spokesperson, Lina Motuzyte, said.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are now set to run from July 23 until August 8 with harsh restrictions put in place to ensure safety.