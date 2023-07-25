Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte won the women's 100m breaststroke title at swimming's world championships on Tuesday

Fukuoka, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte won the women's 100m breaststroke title at swimming's world championships on Tuesday.

Meilutyte came home in 1min, 04.62sec to finish ahead of South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker on 1:05.84 and Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby on 1:05.94.

The race featured the last three Olympic champions in the event -- Meilutyte, American Lilly King and Jacoby.

King finished fourth on 1:06.02.

Meilutyte retired in 2019 at the age of 22 when facing a suspension of up to two years for missing three drug tests, ruling her out of the Tokyo Olympics.

She returned to competition in 2021 and swam the fastest time of this year in the heats in Fukuoka.

Meilutyte, who has never failed a doping test, was a star of the 2012 London Games, where as a 15-year-old she won the 100m breaststroke gold.

She also won the gold at the world championships in Barcelona a year later.

Italy's defending world champion Benedetta Pilato did not compete in this year's 100m breaststroke event.