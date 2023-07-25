Open Menu

Lithuania's Meilutyte Wins 100m Breaststroke World Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 25, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Lithuania's Meilutyte wins 100m breaststroke world title

Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte won the women's 100m breaststroke title at swimming's world championships on Tuesday

Fukuoka, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte won the women's 100m breaststroke title at swimming's world championships on Tuesday.

Meilutyte came home in 1min, 04.62sec to finish ahead of South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker on 1:05.84 and Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby on 1:05.94.

The race featured the last three Olympic champions in the event -- Meilutyte, American Lilly King and Jacoby.

King finished fourth on 1:06.02.

Meilutyte retired in 2019 at the age of 22 when facing a suspension of up to two years for missing three drug tests, ruling her out of the Tokyo Olympics.

She returned to competition in 2021 and swam the fastest time of this year in the heats in Fukuoka.

Meilutyte, who has never failed a doping test, was a star of the 2012 London Games, where as a 15-year-old she won the 100m breaststroke gold.

She also won the gold at the world championships in Barcelona a year later.

Italy's defending world champion Benedetta Pilato did not compete in this year's 100m breaststroke event.

Related Topics

World London Fukuoka Tokyo Barcelona South Africa Women 2019 Gold Olympics Event Race

Recent Stories

National Ambulance launches ‘Be Ready for Summer ..

National Ambulance launches ‘Be Ready for Summer Emergencies’ campaign

11 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudh ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq issues orders ..

12 minutes ago
 Pandemic Shortens Germans' Lifespan by 7 Months - ..

Pandemic Shortens Germans' Lifespan by 7 Months - Statistics

2 minutes ago
 Russian Forces Seize Serhiivka Settlement After Co ..

Russian Forces Seize Serhiivka Settlement After Counterattack - Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 ATC cancels proclamation proceedings against Uzma ..

ATC cancels proclamation proceedings against Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

2 minutes ago
 Police conduct flag march for Muharram security

Police conduct flag march for Muharram security

2 minutes ago
Central control room set up to monitor Multan thro ..

Central control room set up to monitor Multan through 180 CCTV cameras: DC

2 minutes ago
 Ledecky shines as Popovici flops at swimming world ..

Ledecky shines as Popovici flops at swimming world championships

2 minutes ago
 NCM concludes successful participation at Internat ..

NCM concludes successful participation at International Union of Geodesy and Geo ..

26 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert duri ..

Addl. IGP directs police to remain high alert during rains

15 minutes ago
 Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Devel ..

Tanzania to Receive $161.1Mln from Canada in Development Aid - Global Affairs

15 minutes ago
 IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of s ..

IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth ahead

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports