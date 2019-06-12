UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania's Shuklin Has London Olympics Medal Stripped

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:59 PM

Lithuania's Shuklin has London Olympics medal stripped

Lithuanian sprint-canoeist Jevgenij Shuklin has been stripped of his 2012 London Olympics silver medal for doping, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Lithuanian sprint-canoeist Jevgenij Shuklin has been stripped of his 2012 London Olympics silver medal for doping, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday.

Shuklin, now 33, tested positive for anabolic steroids after additional analysis of his samples were carried out as part of a wider programme by the IOC using advanced methods unavailable at the time.

Russia's Ivan Shtyl originally finished third and Spain's Alfonso Benavides was fourth.

The IOC will continue with its reanalysis of samples, which has discovered more than 50 retrospective positive tests thanks to more modern research methods from the 2012 Games, until 2020.

Related Topics

London Spain 2020 Silver Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Ministry to provide clean drinking water facility ..

2 minutes ago

President HSATI hopes Budget 2019-2020 to set dire ..

2 minutes ago

Court summons NAB IO for testimony

2 minutes ago

US Counterterrorism Envoy to Visit Turkey to Discu ..

2 minutes ago

Asfandyar Wali Khan voices concern over cut in hig ..

7 minutes ago

MNAs, Sardar Israr Tareen, Munwara Muneer Baloch h ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.