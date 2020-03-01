UrduPoint.com
Liton Ton Guides Bangladesh To 321-6 Against Zimbabwe

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Sylhet, Bangladesh, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Liton Das struck his second one-day international century to guide Bangladesh to 321-6 in the first one-day international of a three-match series against Zimbabwe in the northeastern city of Sylhet on Sunday.

Liton hit 126 off 105 balls with 13 fours and two sixes and was involved in a few sizable partnerships as Bangladesh dominated the Zimbabwe bowlers after Mashrafe Murtaza opted to bat first.

Mohammad Mithun hit 50 off 41 balls while Mohammad Saifuddin remained unbeaten on 28 off 16 balls as Bangladesh raced past the 300-run mark before posting their highest score against Zimbabwe.

Liton and Tamim Iqbal put on 60 runs in the opening stand before debutant all-rounder Wesley Madhevere trapped Tamim in front for 24 for Zimbabwe's first breakthrough.

Liton and Najmul Hossain then added 80 runs for the second but several dismissals slowed their innings as Najmul fell for 29 and Mushfiqur Rahim departed for 19.

Liton brought his first hundred since Asia Cup final in 2018 in 95 balls with boundary over mid-wicket off Donald Tiripano before he limped off the ground soon with a muscle cramp.

Mithun and Mahmudullah Riyad (32) added 68 runs for the fourth wicket to set-up the base for a late onslaught.

Chris Mpofu finished with the highest figures of 2-68 for Zimbabwe.

