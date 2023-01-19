UrduPoint.com

LIV Golf Make Breakthrough With First US Broadcast Deal

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2023 | 11:04 PM

LIV Golf make breakthrough with first US broadcast deal

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour announced its first broadcast deal in the United States on Thursday, penning a 'multi-year' agreement with The CW Network, the tour said in a statement

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour announced its first broadcast deal in the United States on Thursday, penning a 'multi-year' agreement with The CW Network, the tour said in a statement.

LIV's debut season in 2022 did not have a broadcast partner in the US with tournaments only being shown on their own website and You Tube channel.

While the deal is not with one of the top networks for live sport in the US, securing a television deal in the States was one of the prime goals for the tour which has signed up a number of top.

"This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights. The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States," said LIV CEO Greg Norman.

"We're very proud to note how consequential it is that a league that has only existed for one year has secured a full broadcast deal in its debut full league season.

" The CW is 75% owned by Nexstar Media Group, which owns a host of local channels across the United States, but the channel is not known for showing live sports.

"For The CW, our partnership with LIV Golf marks a significant milestone in our goal to re-engineer the network with quality, diversified programming for our viewers, advertisers and CW affiliates. This also marks the first time in The CW's 17-year history that the network is the exclusive broadcast home for live mainstream sports," said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network.

Under the deal, Saturday and Sunday action will broadcast live on television and The CW App with the Friday opening round only on the app.

Unlike the established PGA Tour's tournaments, which are four day 72 hole competitions, LIV plays over three days and 54 holes with a shotgun start.

LIV's 2023 season will include 14 tournaments with those announced including venues in the United States, Mexico, Australia, Spain and Singapore.

Related Topics

Australia Sports Singapore Norman Spain United States Mexico Sunday Media TV Agreement Top Million

Recent Stories

Interim govt not feasible for country in current s ..

Interim govt not feasible for country in current situation: Minister for Plannin ..

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Prime Minister, French President Sign Bila ..

Spanish Prime Minister, French President Sign Bilateral Treaty on Friendship, Co ..

42 seconds ago
 Diversity within species helps resist effects of c ..

Diversity within species helps resist effects of climate change: Study

44 seconds ago
 Death Toll From Extremely Cold Weather in Afghanis ..

Death Toll From Extremely Cold Weather in Afghanistan Rises to 70 - Authorities

45 seconds ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Discussed Bilateral ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Discussed Bilateral Cooperation With CAR Prime Min ..

47 seconds ago
 Nawaz Sharif claims his four years’ rule was bet ..

Nawaz Sharif claims his four years’ rule was better than Imran Khan’s

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.