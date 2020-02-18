Live coverage of PSL matches: Good news for PSL Lovers across the globe

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) As opening ceremony for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is just two days away from now, there is a good news for its fans as they could watch it live from anywhere in the world.

The opening ceremony that will be held on Feb 20th , with an opening match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Karachi will be telecast live all over the world through different satellite and live streaming through online apps.

An official list of PSL 2020 regarding broadcasters and live streaming partners has been issued. Willow tv will telecast PSL matches in the United States, Flow sports in Caribbean, beIn in Australia, Sky news in New Zealand, Astro in Malaysia, Eitsalat/du in United Arab Emirates, Vodafone in Qatar and beIN in rest of Asia will telecast PSL matches for the fans.

Earlier, the fans have been in troubles for not being sure about lack of options to watch the PSL matches live in the world. Many of them complained about it, particularly regarding the live streaming and live coverage of these matches in South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka and India as there was no live coverage for the PSL fans. But there will also be live telecast of PSL matches. Moby TV will telecast the PSL in Afghanistan, Chanel 44 in Australia, Gazi TV in Bangladesh, Digital GTV in Sri-Lanka, Sky Sports 5, Channel 52 in New Zealand, Yupp TV in Zimbabwe and Elife in United Arab Emirates .