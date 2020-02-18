UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Live Coverage Of PSL Matches: Good News For PSL Lovers Across The Globe

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 11:59 AM

Live coverage of PSL matches: Good news for PSL Lovers across the globe

PSL matches will be telecast by Moby TV in Afghanistan, Chanel 44 in Australia, Gazi TV in Bangladesh, Digital GTV in Sri-Lanka, Sky Sports 5, Channel 52 in New Zealand, Yupp TV in Zimbabwe and by Elife in United Arab Emirates .

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) As opening ceremony for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is just two days away from now, there is a good news for its fans as they could watch it live from anywhere in the world.

The opening ceremony that will be held on Feb 20th , with an opening match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Karachi will be telecast live all over the world through different satellite and live streaming through online apps.

An official list of PSL 2020 regarding broadcasters and live streaming partners has been issued. Willow tv will telecast PSL matches in the United States, Flow sports in Caribbean, beIn in Australia, Sky news in New Zealand, Astro in Malaysia, Eitsalat/du in United Arab Emirates, Vodafone in Qatar and beIN in rest of Asia will telecast PSL matches for the fans.

Earlier, the fans have been in troubles for not being sure about lack of options to watch the PSL matches live in the world. Many of them complained about it, particularly regarding the live streaming and live coverage of these matches in South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka and India as there was no live coverage for the PSL fans. But there will also be live telecast of PSL matches. Moby TV will telecast the PSL in Afghanistan, Chanel 44 in Australia, Gazi TV in Bangladesh, Digital GTV in Sri-Lanka, Sky Sports 5, Channel 52 in New Zealand, Yupp TV in Zimbabwe and Elife in United Arab Emirates .

Related Topics

Karachi India Afghanistan World Australia Sports Bangladesh Pakistan Super League Qatar South Africa United States Zimbabwe United Arab Emirates Malaysia 2020 Islamabad United TV All From Asia New Zealand Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

The Appeal Of The January Conference In Honor Of N ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Press: Barakah will power UAE&#039;s energy am ..

21 minutes ago

Death tolls rises to nine due to mysterious gas in ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 18, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE poised to start new chapter in supporting wome ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.