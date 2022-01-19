Liverpool announce death of former CEO Robinson

Liverpool announced on Wednesday the death of their long-serving club secretary and chief executive Peter Robinson, who was a key figure during the most successful period in their history

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Liverpool announced on Wednesday the death of their long-serving club secretary and chief executive Peter Robinson, who was a key figure during the most successful period in their history.

Robinson, who was 86, was at the club from 1965 to 2000, during which the Reds won 29 trophies, including 12 league championships and four European Cups.

The club said in a statement that Robinson had, in partnership with chairman John Smith, overseen the modernisation of the club's administrative operations, allowing managers to focus on the pitch.

"He and Smith were closely involved in player recruitment during an era when the Reds repeatedly achieved masterstrokes in the transfer market," it said.