UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Banish Burnley Ghosts In 'dream' Return To Anfield

Zeeshan Mehtab 18 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:52 PM

Liverpool banish Burnley ghosts in 'dream' return to Anfield

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's "dreams were fulfilled" as the Reds celebrated the return of a full house at Anfield by sweeping aside Burnley 2-0 on Saturday

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's "dreams were fulfilled" as the Reds celebrated the return of a full house at Anfield by sweeping aside Burnley 2-0 on Saturday.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane either side of half-time extended Liverpool's 100 percent start to the season with six points from their opening two games.

In front of a first capacity crowd since March 2020, an emotional pre-match tribute was paid to former players who passed away over the past 17 months as well as Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster, who died in July.

Liverpool ended a 30-year wait to win the title in the time while football was forced behind closed doors by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everybody was really looking forward to this football fest today and nobody leaves this place with any kind of disappointment," said Klopp. "Our dreams were fulfilled atmosphere wise." Burnley ended Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League on their last visit in January, which gave way to a club record six straight home defeats for the Reds in a difficult season blighted by a series of injuries to key players.

Sean Dyche's men are still without a point from their opening two games, compounding fears for their future in the top flight after a summer of little investment from the club's new American owners.

"Football doesn't judge you on whether your business is good," said Dyche on his lack of signings. "It's about getting players out there to win games so we've got to keep working hard to find that balance.

" The visitors were not shaken by the return of full stands in the opening stages as Dwight McNeil struck the post and Alisson Becker was forced to turn behind Ashley Barnes's header at the near post.

But Dyche was frustrated at the manner in which his side conceded on 18 minutes as Kostas Tsimikas was given too much time to measure a perfect cross and Jota ran across Ben Mee to flick a header into the far corner.

Liverpool then began to find their rhythm as only a VAR review denied Mohamed Salah doubling the lead as the Egyptian had just strayed offside before blasting home Harvey Elliott's pass.

The return of Virgil van Dijk from cruciate knee ligament damage has seen Liverpool keep two clean sheets to start the season, but they had to ride their luck at times.

James Tarkowski's header dropped just wide after beating Alisson to a free-kick launched into the box just before the break.

Early in the second-half, Burnley did have the ball in the net only for the offside flag to this time go against them when Barnes slotted high past Alisson.

Liverpool soon regained the ascendency, though, and should have ran out even more comfortable winners.

Mane's dip in form was another reason for the Reds' struggles in finishing a distant third last season.

The Senegalese had passed up two big chances to net his first goal of the season before he made sure of the three points by slamming home Trent Alexander-Arnold's perfectly measured through ball 21 minutes from time.

Related Topics

Football Business Visit Died Liverpool Van Lead January March July 2020 Post From Top Premier League Lucky Cement Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

34 criminals held, contraband seized

34 criminals held, contraband seized

12 minutes ago
 Hertha Berlin drop Cunha amid Atletico rumours

Hertha Berlin drop Cunha amid Atletico rumours

13 minutes ago
 Mboma shrugs off controversy to grab 200m U20 gold ..

Mboma shrugs off controversy to grab 200m U20 gold in world record time

13 minutes ago
 Disintegrated PDM to never get NRO, says Farrukh

Disintegrated PDM to never get NRO, says Farrukh

13 minutes ago
 22 judges worked on adhoc or acting basis in Supre ..

22 judges worked on adhoc or acting basis in Supreme Court

13 minutes ago
 Romania Evacuates 14 Citizens, 4 Bulgarians From A ..

Romania Evacuates 14 Citizens, 4 Bulgarians From Afghanistan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.