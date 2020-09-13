Liverpool beat Leeds 4-3 in thrilling start to Premier League title defence

Liverpool, Sept 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool saw off three fightbacks from Leeds to begin their defence of the Premier League with a thrilling 4-3 win at Anfield.

Leeds' return to the English top-flight under Marcelo Bielsa after a 16-year absence was highly anticipated and a clash against the reigning champions lived up to expectations as three times they equalised through Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich to cancel out Salah's first-half double and Virgil van Dijk's header.

However, Salah's second penalty of the game two minutes from time ensured Liverpool got off to a winning start.