Liverpool beat West Ham United in EPL

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn't feel as "though anything is done" despite his side reaching 70 points before the end of January and moving 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League.Mohamed Salah's first-half penalty and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's second-half effort delivered a 23rd victory in 24 matches for the Reds at West Ham.

And their 15th consecutive win also maintained the relentless march towards a first top-flight title since 1990.However, while Liverpool, who are now unbeaten in 41 league games and could go on to reach several top-flight milestones, Klopp played down their significance.

"I'm only happy about the three points," he said. "Tonight was a normal performance. I have no idea [if anyone will catch us]. The first target is to get the maximum points - there are still a lot of games."Yes we have 70 points, an incredible number, but so many things can happen.

I'm not too much concerned about records."We had a record at [Borussia] Dortmund and Bayern [Munich] beat it the next season.

We don't feel as though anything is done, I promise you. We take a deep breath and then Saturday it's Southampton."While the result appears to have tightened Liverpool's hold on this season's title, it intensifies the pressure on the Hammers at the bottom.David Moyes' side now sit 17th in the table, just above Bournemouth and Watford on goal difference.Backed by vociferous crowd inside London Stadium, the hosts started in a determined fashion and limited Liverpool to few chances until Issa Diop's foul on Divock Origi allowed Salah to put the visitors ahead from a penalty and their first shot on target.And while Manuel Lanzini's scuffed close-range shot and Robert Snodgrass' hurried effort represented good opportunities for the hosts, Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal ensured a comfortable conclusion to the evening for Klopp's side, who could have scored again when Salah hit the post from 18 yards."They're as good as there's been around," Moyes said.

"It's very difficult when you've been manager of Everton and Manchester United to say that but Liverpool are an excellent side."