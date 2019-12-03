UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool Belief Is Sky-high, Says Oxlade-Chamberlain

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:37 PM

Liverpool belief is sky-high, says Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says the Premier League leaders are going into every game believing they can win after racking up 13 victories in 14 games

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says the Premier League leaders are going into every game believing they can win after racking up 13 victories in 14 games.

Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten side have dropped just two points this season and established an eight-point advantage over second-placed Leicester.

But even the pressure of maintaining their winning run, which appears to grow with every game for a club searching for their first league title since 1990, has not affected the mentality within the club, according to Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"I'm going into it (a game) with the mindset that we're going to win. I think that's how we all feel," the England international told the PA news agency.

"We're going into the games expecting ourselves to win and anything else we're disappointed with." He added: "I think that's the mentality you need to be successful, to have those high standards that nothing else is acceptable. Then you've got to let history take its course." Liverpool are firm favourites to end their title drought but midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain said they needed to remain mentally strong.

"You've got to just keep going out and churning out results," he said. "There might be a time where results don't go so well and people maybe close the gap a little bit.

"We've got to be also ready for those moments mentally as a team to just keep going and see what happens."

Related Topics

Drought Liverpool Leicester All Premier League

Recent Stories

Custodian of shrine who killed 20 people sentenced ..

27 minutes ago

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

32 minutes ago

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST Sc ..

34 minutes ago

Rupee gains Rs 0.10 against dollar, closes at Rs 1 ..

19 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.50 a barrel M ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.