UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool Clash Will Test Everton's Progress: Ancelotti

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:14 PM

Liverpool clash will test Everton's progress: Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti says Everton will get a true measure of their improvement when the surprise Premier League leaders face champions Liverpool on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Carlo Ancelotti says Everton will get a true measure of their improvement when the surprise Premier League leaders face champions Liverpool on Saturday.

Ancelotti's side have reeled off four successive wins in a perfect start to the season.

But the Everton manager knows this weekend's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park will provide the acid test of their resurgence.

Everton have not beaten Liverpool since 2010 and finished 50 points behind Jurgen Klopp's men last term.

Liverpool suffering a humiliating 7-2 thrashing by Aston Villa just before the international break, a result that emphasised some flaws in the Reds' defence.

Despite that shocking loss and some other defensive blunders this season, Liverpool still represent the gold standard in Ancelotti's eyes.

"I think it will be good for us to have this kind of test. They are the best, they were the best last season and one of the best teams in the world, so it's a fantastic challenge," Ancelotti told reporters on Friday.

"The message for us is they are going to have an exciting game, it's a derby. Be confident and be happy to play this game.

"I think the feeling in the dressing room is good. We've started really well, we know it will be a fantastic challenge." Everton are three points above Liverpool and for once have the upper hand going into the derby, leaving fans dreaming of the period in the 1980s when the local rivals slugged it out for the title on a regular basis.

Klopp is a long-standing admirer of Ancelotti after his success with Chelsea, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

And the German believes Everton are capable of sustaining their early-season success long enough to emerge as title contenders.

"I want to say thanks to him, to be a challenger for Liverpool could be really good for us," Ancelotti said of Klopp's compliment.

"Of course Liverpool is doing so well. We are, I think, not so far but still far from them. We can have a good test tomorrow against them to see how far we are."

Related Topics

World German Derby Liverpool Gold From Best Real Madrid Chelsea Bayern Premier League AC Milan

Recent Stories

Putin proposes one-year extension of New START tre ..

2 minutes ago

Global coronavirus death toll tops 1.1 million: AF ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus treatments: some progress, no panacea

2 minutes ago

Mexico ex-defense chief held in US on drug allegat ..

5 minutes ago

The race for a Covid-19 vaccine heats up

5 minutes ago

Man jailed a year for desecrating Jewish graves in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.