Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win at Palace

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points thanks to Diogo Jota's winner in a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points thanks to Diogo Jota's winner in a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Arne Slot has now won nine of his first 10 games since succeeding Jurgen Klopp, but was frustrated that the visitors invited a late onslaught from the winless Eagles.

Victory came at a cost for Liverpool as goalkeeper Alisson Becker limped off in the closing stages ahead of a much more testing run of fixtures after the international break.

"We should have finished it off with such a dominant performance," said Slot.

"If you score the second you break them mentally and now all the fans kept believing in a result because it was only 1-0, even though in my opinion we were the dominant team."

Defeat leaves Palace still in the bottom three with just three points from their opening seven games.

Slot's seamless start saw him become the first Liverpool manager to win eight of his first nine games after beating Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

However, the Dutchman has been quick to point out that tougher tests lie ahead of his side's Premier League title credentials.

Liverpool face Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City in their next six Premier League games.

"It's very good we have won these games and now it is up to us to show ourselves in the big games," added Slot. "Unfortunately Ali will not be with us, I assume, if I saw the way he walked off the pitch correctly."

Slot saw both sides of his team at Selhurst Park as they failed to make the most of their first-half dominance, but held out at the back for a fifth clean sheet in seven league games.

Palace did have the ball in the net inside 30 seconds but Eddie Nketiah had strayed offside before flicking in Ismaila Sarr's cross.

- Alisson limps off -

Liverpool quickly took control and the lead after just nine minutes when Jota stole in ahead of Marc Guehi and Trevoh Chalobah to prod in Cody Gakpo's low cross.

Jota was guilty of passing up the visitors' best chance to add to their lead before the break when he sliced wide from Trent Alexander-Arnold's teasing.

Palace finally flickered into life in first-half stoppage time when Sarr was denied by a fine save from Alisson after finding a gap in the Liverpool defence.

The pattern continued into the second period with Liverpool unable to put Palace to bed.

Mohamed Salah should have done better when he fired straight at Dean Henderson before Jota headed wide a glorious chance from Alexander-Arnold's free-kick.

Slot's men were nearly made to pay after Jean-Philippe Mateta's introduction perked up the Palace attack.

Alisson got down low to his left to parry Nketiah's effort before the Brazilian beat away Eberechi Eze's powerful strike.

But Liverpool were dealt a body blow with 12 minutes remaining when Alisson pulled up with a muscle injury.

Normal back up Caoimhin Kelleher was also absent due to illness so Czech international Vitezslav Jaros was forced into his Liverpool debut.

Jaros had to make one huge save from Eze and also rushed impressively off his line to deny Mateta a sight of goal.

Arsenal and Manchester City could cut the gap at the top back to one point later on Saturday.

But Liverpool will go into the upcoming international break at the summit and happy with the start to life under Slot.

kca/gj