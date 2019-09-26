UrduPoint.com
Liverpool Face Arsenal, Chelsea Host Man Utd In League Cup Last 16

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 hours ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:20 AM

Liverpool face Arsenal, Chelsea host Man Utd in League Cup last 16

London, Sept 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Liverpool will host Arsenal and Chelsea face Manchester United in two blockbuster League Cup fourth round ties.

Wednesday's draw for the last 16 produced two eye-catching ties as Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders take on the Gunners at Anfield and struggling United head to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool, who have won the competition a record eight times, beat Milton Keynes Dons 2-0 to reach the fourth round, while Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0.

United, who last won the League Cup in 2017, needed a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory over third tier Rochdale to limp through after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

In contrast to United's latest disjointed effort, last season's runners-up Chelsea hammered Grimsby 7-1.

Southampton's prize for a first win at local rivals Portsmouth in 35 years is a trip to holders Manchester City.

There were also all-Premier League ties between Everton and Watford and Aston Villa and Wolves.

The two lowest-ranked sides left in the competition, fourth tier pair Crawley and Colchester, were drawn together.

Leicester will travel to Burton, while in an all-League One clash Oxford will host Sunderland.

Fourth round draw Everton v Watford Manchester City v Southampton Crawley v Colchester Oxford v Sunderland Aston Villa v Wolves Burton v Leicester Chelsea v Manchester UnitedLiverpool v ArsenalTies to be played in the week beginning October 28.

