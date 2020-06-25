UrduPoint.com
Liverpool Fans Ready To Celebrate Despite Virus Limits

Thu 25th June 2020

Liverpool fans ready to celebrate despite virus limits

When Liverpool were last crowned English champions in 1990, podcast host John Gibbons saw it happen as an eight-year-old on his first trip to Anfield

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :When Liverpool were last crowned English champions in 1990, podcast host John Gibbons saw it happen as an eight-year-old on his first trip to Anfield. A generation later he is getting ready to celebrate the team's return to the top.

Jurgen Klopp's runaway leaders will clinch the Premier League title on Thursday if defending champions Manchester City drop points against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

If City win, Liverpool will have another chance to clinch the title against Pep Guardiola's men in Manchester on July 2.

It is just a matter of time.

Coronavirus restrictions mean celebrations will be radically different from a year ago, when hundreds of thousands of fans packed the streets of Liverpool to celebrate the team's Champions League triumph.

Gibbons, who is one of the hosts of the Anfield Wrap podcast, witnessed Liverpool's last title win under Kenny Dalglish in April 1990 from the terraces with his father.

"I remember my very first game was the last time Liverpool won the league at home against QPR," he said.

In those days Liverpool were the dominant force in the English game and it was business as usual.

"It was exciting for me because I was so young but I don't remember a huge party in the stands or anything," said Gibbons, now 38.

"People were pleased because they won it back but nothing like it will be now. Then it was a bad year if we came second." But since then, "we have had 30 years of hope and heartbreak and a couple of near misses."

