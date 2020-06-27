UrduPoint.com
Liverpool Fans Slammed For 'unacceptable' Celebrations

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Liverpool on Saturday criticised some of its own fans for "wholly unacceptable" behaviour after they crowded parts of the city to celebrate the team's first championship in 30 years

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 )

In a joint statement with Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council, the club condemned supporters who ignored coronavirus social distance guidance to gather at the Pier Head waterfront.

"Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable," read the statement.

"The potential danger of a second peak of COVID-19 still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don't undo everything that has been achieved as a region during lockdown." Liverpool's mayor, Joe Anderson, also condemned the scenes, claiming on Twitter they had brought a "negative focus" on the city.

Social media images showed a firework hitting the Liver Bird building, one of the city's most famous landmarks, during a second night of celebrations on Friday.

Vast amounts of rubbish were cleared by the council on Saturday morning.

Liverpool secured the English Premier League title on Thursday night after their only rivals, Manchester City, lost 2-1 to Chelsea, meaning Liverpool could not be caught.

Prior to the title being won, police and local authorities had warned fans not to gather because of the fear of further spreading the coronavirus.

Police had urged fans to celebrate only with family members as they claimed Liverpool had been "disproportionately affected" by Covid-19.

