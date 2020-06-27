Liverpool FC, City Police Consider Fans Behavior During Title Celebrations 'Unacceptable'

Liverpool Football Club, the Merseyside Police, and the City Council have slammed the behavior of the soccer team's fans during title celebrations held in the UK city on Friday that resulted in a fire at a major landmark

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Liverpool Football Club, the Merseyside Police, and the City Council have slammed the behavior of the soccer team's fans during title celebrations held in the UK city on Friday that resulted in a fire at a major landmark.

The team won its first English topflight soccer league title for three decades on Thursday, sparking wild celebrations that spread into Friday evening. Fans reportedly let off flares and fireworks in the center of the city during a gathering of several thousand people, leading to a small fire on a balcony of the Royal Liver Building that was later extinguished.

"We cannot stress enough that behaviour such as this is wholly unacceptable and those who were setting off fireworks and flares in the crowd were putting the safety of those around them at risk," the joint statement, which was published by the Merseyside Police, read.

Law enforcement officials also stressed the need for fans to observe social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic.

The Premier League resumed action on June 17 after a three-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. All games are currently being played behind closed doors.

Liverpool Football Club last won the English topflight title in the 1989/90 season. They were crowned champions after Chelsea defeated Manchester City, who sit in second place in the table, on Thursday evening.