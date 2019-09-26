UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool FC Fail In Bid To Trademark City's Name

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:26 PM

Liverpool FC fail in bid to trademark city's name

Liverpool Football Club's controversial bid to trademark the word "Liverpool" has been rejected by the British government's Intellectual Property Office

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Liverpool Football Club's controversial bid to trademark the word "Liverpool" has been rejected by the British government's Intellectual Property Office.

The Premier League club said their sole aim had been to protect themselves against mass-produced Liverpool FC merchandise and had hoped to trademark the city's name when used in the context of football products and services.

But, after accepting the IPO's decision, the club's chief executive, Peter Moore, admitted they had underestimated the level of opposition from independent traders within the city, plus local football clubs and Liverpool City Council.

The club said in a statement: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm its application to trademark the word 'Liverpool' in the context of football products and services has been unsuccessful.

"The club accepts the decision that has been taken by the Intellectual Property Office, due primarily to what the official judgement cites as 'the geographical significance' of Liverpool as a city in comparison to place Names that have been trademarked by other football clubs in the UK.

" It said it would continue to "aggressively pursue" large-scale operations that sought to illegally exploit the club's intellectual property.

Moore said the club's intentions had been sincere but they had misunderstood the implications of the trademarking for the local community.

"We underestimated the reaction to it," Moore told the Liverpool Echo. "We had, in very good faith, looked at what we were seeing on a global basis and particularly stuff that was coming into the UK.

"We felt obliged to protect the football club and had looked at other similar situations for clubs that had trademarked their place names in a football context -- there are numerous examples." Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson tweeted: "LFC is a global brand and plays a big part in showcasing our city across the world.

"We have a strong relationship with Peter and his team and the club's importance to the future of this city is without question.

"We will always work together for the people of Liverpool."

Related Topics

UK Football World Liverpool Anderson From Government Premier League Opposition

Recent Stories

Jaguar Land Rover to Temporarily Halt Production i ..

1 minute ago

Romanian Leader Calls on Dodon to Prevent Federal ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainegate to Help Trump Derail Impeachment by Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Court awards life term to accused in Billa TrucKan ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says There Should Be Way to Legally Block Im ..

8 minutes ago

Oman Foreign Minister Says Will Visit Russia Next ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.