Liverpool Frustrated As Man Utd Show Spirit In Defiant Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 18, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Liverpool missed a chance to return to the top of the Premier League as troubled Manchester United finally showed some fighting spirit in a gritty 0-0 draw on Sunday.

United had Diogo Dalot sent off for dissent in the final seconds of stoppage time at Anfield, but Liverpool had long since run out of ideas in the face of the visitors' defiant display.

Having started the weekend in top spot, Liverpool kicked off in third place after wins for Arsenal and Aston Villa earlier on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side dominated a dour clash against their hated rivals, but lacked the cutting edge required to extend their winning run in the league to four matches.

Liverpool sit in second place, one point behind leaders Arsenal ahead of their summit meeting with the Gunners at Anfield on Saturday.

"I saw a lot of good things, the one thing I don't like is the result. We should have scored," Klopp said.

"I can't remember such a dominant performance against Man Utd, but they defended with a lot of passion."

While Liverpool were left frustrated after failing to win at home for the first time in 12 games in all competitions, for United the result was a step in the right direction after another dismal week.

Ravaged by injuries and missing suspended captain Bruno Fernandes, United showed the kind of tenacity absent for much of a turbulent campaign.

